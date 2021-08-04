Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

