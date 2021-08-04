Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $122.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.55.

