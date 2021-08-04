Royal Bank of Canada Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,100

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,154.50 ($15.08).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,218 ($15.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market capitalization of £14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.20. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21).

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

