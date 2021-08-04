Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Fulton Financial worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,855,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

