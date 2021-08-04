Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.88 ($6.92).

CBK stock opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.05. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

