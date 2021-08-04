Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,141 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

