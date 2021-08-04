Royalty Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,446% compared to the average daily volume of 113 call options.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 199,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,523,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RPRX opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

