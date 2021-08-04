RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.