RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPT. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 201,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

