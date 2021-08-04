RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

