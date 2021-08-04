Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88. Approximately 44,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 57,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

RUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,824,300 shares in the company, valued at C$96,945,145.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

