S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 0.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

SCPPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

