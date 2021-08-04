SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $2,125.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.79 or 1.00147267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01102291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00344153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00402869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004873 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

