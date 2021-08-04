Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFSHF. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

