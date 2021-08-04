SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €133.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.19 ($156.69).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ETR SAP opened at €121.90 ($143.41) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

