SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

