Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $32.82. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

