Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 24,692 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trevena were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRVN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. Trevena, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

