Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 193,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 145,301 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 123,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.98.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.