Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $426.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

