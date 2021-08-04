Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

IAG opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

