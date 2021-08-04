Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,261 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Progyny were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Progyny by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.28 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,409,073 shares of company stock valued at $86,078,008. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.