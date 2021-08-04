Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

