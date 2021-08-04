Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,654 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

