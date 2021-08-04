Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,890 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,645 ($47.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,580.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 over the last three months.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

