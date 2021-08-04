Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,559,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,724,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.