Scotiabank Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

