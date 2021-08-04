Scotiabank Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGJTF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

Shares of CGJTF traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

