ScPrime Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,945.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $2,945.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,557,076 coins and its circulating supply is 36,873,465 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

