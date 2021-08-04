Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.41.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.