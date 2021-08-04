Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $188.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

