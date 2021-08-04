Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $219.36 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

