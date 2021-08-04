Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.22 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.