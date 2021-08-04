SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SeaSpine stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 922,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

