SEEN (SEEN) Price Tops $3.36 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.37 million and $3,600.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00008751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.84 or 0.00815531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00092074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042267 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

