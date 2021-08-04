Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

