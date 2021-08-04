Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,020,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

