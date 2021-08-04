Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 75.16%.

SMLR stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

