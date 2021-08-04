Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 43.39%.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMLR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

