Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,382. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

