Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.