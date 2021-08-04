Service Properties Trust (SVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

