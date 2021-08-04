ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $1,493,828.49 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NOW stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.47. The stock had a trading volume of 752,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
