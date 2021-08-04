ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.36% of ServiceNow worth $394,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.71. 17,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 703.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

