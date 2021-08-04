Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.14

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $7,807.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

