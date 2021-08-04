Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 15,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 225,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

