Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Expands By 21.0%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AeroCentury by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

