Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Decreases By 16.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AFINP opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

