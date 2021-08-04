Short Interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rises By 25.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 631,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.