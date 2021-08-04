Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Drops By 16.2%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AZRE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,637. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.